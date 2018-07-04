The global nanobiotechnology market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the market's growth is the rising R&D architecture in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The global pharmaceutical industry is witnessing a significant increase in research funding to combat various emerging rare diseases or to explore new therapies for existing conditions. Biotechnology companies are also making increased investments in R&D. The US was the largest investor in biotechnology R&D in 2015.

This market research report on the global nanobiotechnology market 2018-2022alsoprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing demand for nanobiotechnology in stem cell therapy as one of the key emerging trends in the global nanobiotechnology market:

Global nanobiotechnology market: Increasing demand for nanobiotechnology in stem cell therapy

Stem cells have the potential to develop into different cell types during early life and function as internal repair systems that divide to replenish other cells in the human body. Stem cells include embryonic stem cells and non-embryonic adult stem cells that are unspecialized cells. Advances in stem cell research reveal the potential of stem cells that can change the way the diseases are perceived and treated.

"At present, thousands of clinical trials around the world involve some form of stem cell therapy as there is a lack of complete understanding of the fate of the transplanted cells and their distribution after injection. Traditionally, the monitoring of therapies is led by histological analysis that is laborious and invasive and involves multiple tissue biopsies," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health and wellness.

Global nanobiotechnology market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global nanobiotechnology market into the following end-users (pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and medical devices) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 64% of the market. This segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the highest share of the global nanobiotechnology market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 49%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease by over 1% during 2018-2022. However, this region is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

