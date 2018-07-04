The global stretchable conductive materials market is expected to register a CAGR of around 30% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global stretchable conductive materials market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the market's growth is the increasing demand for wearable devices. Stretchable conductive materials are used mainly in wearable devices. Thus, the growth in the wearable devices market will increase the use of stretchable conductive materials. The development of conductive elastomers that exhibit electrical conductivity and mechanical stretchability is a key contributor to the rising demand for wearable devices.

This market research report on the global stretchable conductive materials market 2018-2022provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increased R&D in wearable technology as one of the key emerging trends in the global stretchable conductive materials market:

Global stretchable conductive materials market: Increased R&D in wearable technology

The global stretchable conductive materials market is registering significant growth and will post a high growth rate during the forecast period. Technological advances and R&D activities, particularly in the wearable devices sector will lead to an increase in the use of stretchable conductive materials during the forecast period. For instance, advanced R&D has led to the increased compatibility of smartwatches with media players, tablets, and headsets.

"The introduction of smart textile wearables and advances in nanotechnology, plastic electronics, and conducting polymers have led to improvements in wearable technologies. The healthcare industry invests heavily in R&D activities for the development of advanced wearable technologies," says a senior market research analyst at Technavio.

Global stretchable conductive materials market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global stretchable conductive materials market into the following products (graphene, carbon nanotubes, silver, and copper) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The graphene segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 31% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the highest share of the global stretchable conductive materials market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 39%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase by almost 1% during 2018-2022.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

