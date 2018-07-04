The "Europe Advanced Wound Care Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this region, Europe advanced wound care market is projected to reach USD 6,403.8 million by 2025, from USD 3,455.8 million in 2017 growing at a healthy CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Europe advanced wound care market is segmented on the basis of type, wound type, end user and distribution channels.

Based on type, the market is segmented into dressings, biologics and therapy devices.

On the basis of Wound type, market is segmented into surgical wounds, diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers and burns.

On the basis of end users, market is segmented into hospitals, wound care centers, ambulatory centres, home healthcare, clinics and community healthcare.

On the basis of distribution channels, market is segmented into direct drivers, retails. In 2018, direct tender is likely to rule the market and is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018-2025.

Companies Mentioned

Acelity L.P. Inc.

Smith and Nephew

Molnlycke Healthcare AB

Convatec Inc.

Baxter

Coloplast

Ethicon Inc.

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

Derma Sciences Inc.

Organogenesis Inc.

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Paul Hartmann Limited

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Europe Advanced Wound Care Market, By Product Type

7 Europe Advanced Wound Care Market, By Wound Type

8 Europe Advanced Wound Care Market, By End User

9 Europe Advanced Wound Care Market, By Distribution Channel

10 Europe Advanced Wound Care Market By Geography

11 Europe Advanced Wound Care Market, Company Share

12 Company Profile

13 Related Reports

