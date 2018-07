Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (the "Company")

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

The Company wishes to advise that Richard Fuller has transferred 50,000 'B' Ordinary 4p Shares in the Company at nil cost to his wife, Charlotte Fuller.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of DTR 3.1.4.

Enquiries to:

Bethan Flavin

Company Secretarial Assistant

020 8996 2105

04 July 2018