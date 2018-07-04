The "Europe 2D Machine Vision Market, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this region, Europe 2D machine vision market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
Based on component, the market is segmented into lighting, lenses, image sensor, vision processing and communications.
On the basis of application, market is segmented into Inspection gauging, pattern recognition, identification, location analysis and others.
On the basis of platform, market is segmented into standalone vision systems, vision sensors, image based barcode reader, vision controllers and PC-based. In 2018, standalone vision systems segment is likely to rule the market and is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018-2025.
On the basis of industry, market is segmented into ten notable segments; semiconductor electronics, logistics, metal, food, plastic, healthcare, automotive, printing, food, aerospace and defense industries.
Companies Mentioned
- Cognex Corporation
- National Instruments Corporation
- ISRA Vision AG
- Sick AG, Stemmer Imaging Ltd.
- Tordivel AS, Vitronic GmBH
- USS Vision
- Omron Corporation
- Jadak
- Omron Microscan Systems, Inc.
- Balluff GmBH
- Optronis GmBH
- Simac Techniev AG
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Market Overview
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 Europe 2D Machine Vision Market, By Component
7 Europe 2D Machine Vision Market, By Application
8 Europe 2D Machine Vision Market, By Platform
9 Europe 2D Machine Vision Market, By Industry
10 Europe 2D Machine Vision Market, By Geography
11 Europe 2D Machine Vision Market, Company Landscape
12 Company Profile
13 Related Reports
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wxqrc7/europe_2d_machine?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180704005235/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Industrial Automation