In this region, Europe 2D machine vision market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on component, the market is segmented into lighting, lenses, image sensor, vision processing and communications.

On the basis of application, market is segmented into Inspection gauging, pattern recognition, identification, location analysis and others.

On the basis of platform, market is segmented into standalone vision systems, vision sensors, image based barcode reader, vision controllers and PC-based. In 2018, standalone vision systems segment is likely to rule the market and is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018-2025.

On the basis of industry, market is segmented into ten notable segments; semiconductor electronics, logistics, metal, food, plastic, healthcare, automotive, printing, food, aerospace and defense industries.

Companies Mentioned

Cognex Corporation

National Instruments Corporation

ISRA Vision AG

Sick AG, Stemmer Imaging Ltd.

Tordivel AS, Vitronic GmBH

USS Vision

Omron Corporation

Jadak

Omron Microscan Systems, Inc.

Balluff GmBH

Optronis GmBH

Simac Techniev AG

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Europe 2D Machine Vision Market, By Component

7 Europe 2D Machine Vision Market, By Application

8 Europe 2D Machine Vision Market, By Platform

9 Europe 2D Machine Vision Market, By Industry

10 Europe 2D Machine Vision Market, By Geography

11 Europe 2D Machine Vision Market, Company Landscape

12 Company Profile

13 Related Reports

