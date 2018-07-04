The "Europe Transradial Access Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe transradial access market is expected to USD 546.8 Million by 2025 from USD 288.6 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Based on product the market is segmented into six notable segments; sheaths and sheath introducers, mircrocatheters, guidewires, guiding catheters, intermediate catheters and accessories. In 2018, sheaths and sheath introducers market is likely to dominate market and is estimated to with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

On the basis of application the market is segmented into three notable segments; neurovascular, cardiology, and peripheral vascular. In 2018, cardiology market will dominate the market with the highest CAGR in the assessment period.

On the basis of usage the market is segmented into four notable segments; drug administration, fluid and nutrition administration, diagnostics and testing and blood transfusion. In 2018, the drug administration market is estimated to dominate the market and is estimated to with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into four notable segments; hospital, clinics, ambulatory care centers and others. In 2018, hospitals market is expected to dominate the market and is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR.

Companies Mentioned

BD

Terumo Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Smiths Group plc

MEDTRONIC

Boston Scientific Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

NIPRO CORPORATION

ANGIODYNAMICS INC.

Amecath

OSCOR Inc.

Penumbra

Stryker

CARDINAL HEALTH

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Europe Transradial Access Market, By Product

7 Europe Transradial Access Market, By Application

8 Europe Transradial Access Market, By Usage

9 Europe Transradial Access Market, By End User

10 Europe Transradial Access System Market, By Geography

11 Europe Transradial Access Market, Company Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Related Reports

