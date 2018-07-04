The "Europe Sternal Closure Market, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this region Europe sternal closure market is expected to reach USD 619.63 million by 2025 from USD 375.52 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
The Europe sternal closure market is segmented on the basis of product, material, fixation techniques, procedures, end user and geography.
Based on product, the market is segmented into closure devices, bone cementing. In 2018, closure devices is likely to rule the market and is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018-2025.
On the basis of material, market is segmented into stainless steel, polyether ether ketone, titanium, tritium and nitinol.
On the basis of fixation techniques market is segmented into wiring fixation techniques, interlocking systems, plate-screw systems, vacuum-assisted closure and cementing.
On the basis of procedures market is segmented into median sternotomy, hemisternotomy and bilateral thoracosternotomy,
On the basis of end users, market is segmented into hospitals, specialized surgery centers.
Companies Mentioned
- Zimmer Biomet
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- JACE Medical, LLC
- Pters Surgical
- KLS Martin Group
- A&E Medical Corporation
- Acute Innovations LLC
- Idear SRL
- Kinamed Incorporated
- Neuro France Implants
- Mani, Inc
- JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION
- Waston Medical Corporation
- Depuy Synthes
- Dispomedica
- Praesidia
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Market Overview
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 Europe Sternal Closure Systems Market, By Product
7 Europe Sternal Closure Systems Market, By Material
8 Europe Sternal Closure Systems Market, By Fixation Techniques
9 Europe Sternal Closure Systems Market, By Procedures
10 Europe Sternal Closure Systems Market, By End Users
11 Europe Sternal Closure Systems Market, By Geography
12 Europe Sternum Closure Systems Market, Company Landscape
13 Company Profile
14 Related Reports
