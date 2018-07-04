The "Europe Sternal Closure Market, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this region Europe sternal closure market is expected to reach USD 619.63 million by 2025 from USD 375.52 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Europe sternal closure market is segmented on the basis of product, material, fixation techniques, procedures, end user and geography.

Based on product, the market is segmented into closure devices, bone cementing. In 2018, closure devices is likely to rule the market and is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018-2025.

On the basis of material, market is segmented into stainless steel, polyether ether ketone, titanium, tritium and nitinol.

On the basis of fixation techniques market is segmented into wiring fixation techniques, interlocking systems, plate-screw systems, vacuum-assisted closure and cementing.

On the basis of procedures market is segmented into median sternotomy, hemisternotomy and bilateral thoracosternotomy,

On the basis of end users, market is segmented into hospitals, specialized surgery centers.

Companies Mentioned

Zimmer Biomet

B. Braun Melsungen AG

JACE Medical, LLC

Pters Surgical

KLS Martin Group

A&E Medical Corporation

Acute Innovations LLC

Idear SRL

Kinamed Incorporated

Neuro France Implants

Mani, Inc

JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION

Waston Medical Corporation

Depuy Synthes

Dispomedica

Praesidia

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Europe Sternal Closure Systems Market, By Product

7 Europe Sternal Closure Systems Market, By Material

8 Europe Sternal Closure Systems Market, By Fixation Techniques

9 Europe Sternal Closure Systems Market, By Procedures

10 Europe Sternal Closure Systems Market, By End Users

11 Europe Sternal Closure Systems Market, By Geography

12 Europe Sternum Closure Systems Market, Company Landscape

13 Company Profile

