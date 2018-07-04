The "Europe Surfactant Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this region, Europe surfactant market is projected to reach USD 11,897.06 million by 2025, from USD 9,025.72 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Europe surfactant market is segmented based on type into seven notable segments as anionic surfactants, cationic detergents, non-ionic surfactants, amphoteric surfactants, silicone surfactant, zwitterionic surfactants. The anionic surfactant is sub segmented into linear alkylbenzene sulfolane (LAS OR LABS), alcohol ethoxysulfates (AES), alpha olefin sulfonates (AOS), secondary alkane sulfonate (SAS), methyl ester sulfonates (MES), sulfosuccinates and others. The cationic segment is sub segmented into quaternary ammonium compounds and others. The non-ionic surfactant is sub segmented it alcohol ethoxylate, alkylphenol ethoxylate, fatty acid easter and others.

The Europe surfactant market is segmented based on origin into two notable segments; synthetic surfactant and bio-based surfactant. The synthetic surfactant is sub segmented into sucrose ester, alkyl polyglycoside, fatty acid glucamide, sorbitan ester and others. The bio-based surfactant is sub segmented into glycolipid, fatty acid, phospholipid, neutral lipid, lipopeptide and polymeric biosurfactant.

The Europe surfactant market is segmented based on application into eleven notable segments; household detergents, personal care, industrial & institutional cleaners, food processing, oilfield chemicals, agricultural chemicals, textiles, emulsion polymerization, paints coatings, construction.

Companies Mentioned

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

Clariant

DowDuPont,

Evonik Industries AG

Stepan Company

Huntsman International LLC

Solvay

Wilmar International Ltd.

Galaxy Surfactants Limited

Oxiteno

Kao Corporation

Aarti Industries Limited

Sialco Materials LTD

KLK OLEO

Unger Fabrikker A.S

Croda International Plc

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Europe Surfactant Market, By Type

7 Europe Surfactant Market, By Origin

8 Europe Surfactant Market, By Application

9 Europe Surfactant Market, By Geography

10 Europe Surfactant Market, Company Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Related Reports

