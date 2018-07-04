Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract between Transgene (Paris:TNG) and Kepler Cheuvreux, on June 30, 2018, the resources provided for market making activities consisted of:

39 967 Transgene Shares

489,737.81

For information, as of December 31, 2017, the resources provided for market making activities consisted of:

93 048 Transgene Shares

308,150.15

