INVITATION

Panalpina half-year results on July 17, 2018

Please note that the 2018 half-year results of the Panalpina Group will be published at 07:00 CEST on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, followed by an analyst and investor conference call at 14:00 CEST.

You have two options for joining the call:

1) Join via telephone: This option is recommended if you plan to ask live questions during the Q&A session. An operator will register you and join you to the call.

Dial-in details:

Switzerland: +41 (0)58 310 50 00 Germany: +49 (0)69 505 0 0082 United Kingdom: +44 (0)207 107 0613 United States: +1 (1)631 570 5613 Singapore: +65 3158 0802

2) Join via webcast: With this option you will see the presentation slides, accompanied by the live audio. It does not require pre-registration; however you cannot ask questions during the Q&A session.

Click here (https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/panalpina/mediaframe/25022/indexr.html) to access the webcast.

The recorded webcast will be accessible for one month after the conference.

Panalpina Financial Calendar 2018 (http://www.panalpina.com/www/global/en/home/investors/financial_calendar/financial_calendar_2018.html)

-ENDS-

About Panalpina

The Panalpina Group is one of the world's leading providers of supply chain solutions. The company combines its core products - Air Freight, Ocean Freight, and Logistics and Manufacturing - to deliver globally integrated, tailor-made end-to-end solutions for twelve core industries. Drawing on in-depth industry know-how and customized IT systems, Panalpina manages the needs of its customers' supply chains, no matter how demanding they might be. Energy and Project Solutions is a specialized service for the energy and capital projects sector. The Panalpina Group operates a global network with some 500 offices in around 70 countries, and it works with partner companies in another 100 countries. Panalpina employs approximately 14,000 people worldwide who deliver a comprehensive service to the highest quality standards - wherever and whenever.

www.panalpina.com (http://www.panalpina.com)

For more details, please contact:

Investor Relations

Robert Erni

Tel. +41 61 226 11 25

ir@panalpina.com

-/-