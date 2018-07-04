sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, July 4

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:04 July 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):70,500
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.3000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):24.1500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.2270

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,412,798,107 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,412,798,107 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

04 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
245024.3014:50:37London Stock Exchange
282824.3014:50:37London Stock Exchange
250024.2514:30:04London Stock Exchange
253424.2514:21:12London Stock Exchange
378624.2513:54:30London Stock Exchange
178424.2513:54:30London Stock Exchange
274324.2512:59:58London Stock Exchange
273624.2512:44:50London Stock Exchange
265724.2512:39:26London Stock Exchange
631824.2512:37:07London Stock Exchange
56124.2012:05:33London Stock Exchange
102624.2012:04:56London Stock Exchange
578824.2012:04:56London Stock Exchange
187824.2011:50:23London Stock Exchange
302424.2511:47:05London Stock Exchange
601224.2010:39:48London Stock Exchange
255424.2510:39:42London Stock Exchange
253324.2510:25:31London Stock Exchange
284124.2510:13:36London Stock Exchange
270024.2510:11:08London Stock Exchange
87924.1509:49:24London Stock Exchange
194624.1509:43:27London Stock Exchange
287124.1508:54:50London Stock Exchange
280424.1508:40:46London Stock Exchange
274724.1508:28:59London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


