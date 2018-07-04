Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 04 July 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 70,500 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.3000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 24.1500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.2270

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,412,798,107 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,412,798,107 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

04 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

