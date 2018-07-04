ATEME: NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS (ARTICLE L.233-8-II OF COMMERCIAL LAW)

ATEME shares (ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME) are listed for trading on Euronext Paris, compartment B. Awarded the label of "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance, shares are eligible for French FCPI innovation mutual funds.

Total number of outstanding shares forming the capital Total number of voting rights 2018/06/29

10,394,217 Total theoretical number of voting rights1: 12,292,581 Total number of exercisable voting rights²:

12,281,533

Inclusion in the bylaws of a clause that requires disclosure whenever there is a threshold disclosure requirement in addition to that related to legal thresholds: no.

1 In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, theoretical voting rights are calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

2 For information purposes only, this number has been calculated net of the shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares).

About ATEME: the emerging leader of video delivery infrastructure, servicing the world greatest content and service providers.

ATEME was founded in 1991 as a design house with a focus on video processing. In the 2000s, ATEME specialized in video compression and shortly afterwards introduced a complete video delivery solution. In 2014 ATEME announced its initial public offering at Euronext Paris.

ATEME has and will continue to transform video delivery. ATEME was the first to market with a 10-bit 4:2:2 solution, the first production ready HEVC & HDR, and recently, the first true video delivery NFV software solution, designed to lead and win the service providers transition to video datacenter. To complement our cutting-edge technology, ATEME has partnered with leaders such as Intel, Apple and Microsoft to create the best in class video delivery solutions.

ATEME is a leading member of forms, and organizations, such as the DVB and SMPTE. ATEME actively participated at the ITU in the standardization of HEVC in 2013. In June 2014 ATEME joined the Alliance for Open Media to help develop an open and royalty-free video codec.

ATEME headquarters are Vélizy-Paris, with worldwide support and R&D offices in Rennes, Denver, Sao-Paulo and Singapore. With a commercial presence in 14 countries, ATEME is 220 employees strong, including 100 of the world finest R&D video experts. In 2017 ATEME served close to 350 clients worldwide, generated 30% of year on year growth with revenues of €48.6 million, 91% of which was from overseas, and 8% net profit.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: B

ATEME INVESTOR RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS Michel Artières

President and CEO Caroline Lesage

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

ateme@actus.fr Anne-Catherine Bonjour

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93

acbonjour@actus.fr

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54064-ateme-ddv_04072018_en.pdf