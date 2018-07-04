PRODWAYS: Half-year report on the liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract granted by PRODWAYS GROUP to brokerage firm PORTZAMPARC, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 30 June 2018:

Number of shares: 35,613

Cash balance: €99,764.14

For the record, at the time of the last half-year report dated 29 December 2017, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Cash balance: €300,000.00

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54059-prodways-group_liquidity-contract-h1-2018.pdf