PRODWAYS: Half-year report on the liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract granted by PRODWAYS GROUP to brokerage firm PORTZAMPARC, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 30 June 2018:
- Number of shares: 35,613
- Cash balance: €99,764.14
For the record, at the time of the last half-year report dated 29 December 2017, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- Cash balance: €300,000.00
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54059-prodways-group_liquidity-contract-h1-2018.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free