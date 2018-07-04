sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,08 Euro		-0,109
-2,60 %
WKN: A2DQ77 ISIN: FR0012613610 Ticker-Symbol: 5PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRODWAYS GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PRODWAYS GROUP SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,03
4,105
17:43
04.07.2018 | 18:12
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

Actusnews Wire·Mehr Nachrichten von Actusnews Wire

PRODWAYS: Half-year report on the liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract granted by PRODWAYS GROUP to brokerage firm PORTZAMPARC, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 30 June 2018:

  • Number of shares: 35,613
  • Cash balance: €99,764.14

For the record, at the time of the last half-year report dated 29 December 2017, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • Cash balance: €300,000.00
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54059-prodways-group_liquidity-contract-h1-2018.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

© 2018 Actusnews Wire