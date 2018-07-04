sprite-preloader
04.07.2018
OL GROUPE: Semi-annual report on OL Groupe's liquidity contract with Exane BNP Paribas

Under the liquidity contract between OL Groupe and Exane BNP Paribas, as of 30 june 2018 the liquidity account contained the following resources:

  • 292,538 OL Groupe shares
  • €199,045

As of the previous semi-annual reporting date (31 decembre 2017), the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 304,537 OL Groupe shares
  • €161,020

Jean-Michel Aulas
Chairman and CEO

