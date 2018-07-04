ALTAMIR: Half-year review of Altamir's liquidity agreement

Paris, 4 July 2018 - Under Altamir's liquidity agreement with ODDO BHF, the liquidity account at 30 June 2018 contained the following:

26,486 shares

shares 361,534 euros.

For reference, the liquidity account at 31 December 2017 contained the following:

19,139 shares

shares 494,042 euros.

NB: The liquidity contract has been suspended since 4 May 2018, when a proposed tender offer for Altamir's shares was filed with the AMF.

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA), which was founded in 1995 and has today nearly €800m in assets under management. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest via and with the funds managed by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions, and that seek ambitious value-creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (TMT, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in French-speaking European countries, and larger companies across Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as an SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax, and the company's investors may also benefit from tax exemptions(subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions).

For more information: www.altamir.fr

Contact

Agathe Heinrich

Tel: +33 1 53 65 01 74

E-mail: investors@altamir.fr

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54068-cp_bilan-liquidite-30juin2018_en.pdf