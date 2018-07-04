

Octopus Titan VCT plc ('Company')



04 July 2018



Purchase of own securities and total voting rights



Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that on 04 July 2018 the Company purchased for cancellation 1,284,994 Ordinary shares at a price of 90.1p per share.



Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 653,852,463 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 10p each, with voting rights.



For further enquiries, please contact:



Parisha Kanani, Company Secretary Tel: 020 3935 3520



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Octopus Titan VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



B28V934R31



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX