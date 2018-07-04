The "Europe Poultry Diagnostics Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe poultry diagnostic market is expected to reach USD 186.39 million by 2025 from USD 86.80 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Europe poultry diagnostic market is segmented on the basis of test, disease, services.

Based on test, the market is segmented into enzyme linked sorbent assay (ELISA), polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and others. In 2018, Enzyme Linked Sorbent Assay (ELISA) is likely to rule the market and is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018-2025.

On the basis of disease, market is segmented into Avian Influenza, Avian Salmonellosis, pressure ulcers, Newcastle Disease, Avian Mycoplasmosis, Infectious Bronchitis, Infectious Bursal Disease, Avian Pasteurellosis, Avian Encephalomyelitis, Avian Reovirus, Chicken Anemia, and Others.

On the basis of service, market is segmented into bacteriology, parasitology and virology.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Porter'S Analysis

5 Executive Summary

6 Premium Insights

7 Europe Poultry Diagnostics Market, By Test

8 Europe Poultry Diagnostics Market, By Disease

9 Europe Poultry Diagnostics Management Market, By Service

10 Europe Poultry Diagnostics Market, By Geography

11 Europe Poultry Diagnostics Market, Company Landscape

12 Company Profile

