In this region, North America ID barcode reading in factory automation market is projected to reach USD 718.26 million by 2025, from USD 441.13 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.28% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
The North America ID barcode reading in factory automation market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, barcode type, vertical ,and geography.
Based on product type, the market is segmented into fixed mount barcode scanner, mobile computers barcode scanner, handheld scanner and stationary scanner and others.
Based on technology, the market is segmented into pen-type scanners, laser scanners CCD readings (charge coupled device), RFID (radio frequency identification) technology, camera-based readings, omnidirectional barcode scanners, and others.
Based on barcode type, the market is segmented into 2D and 1D.
On the basis of vertical,market is segmented into automotive, food beverage, consumer electronic, oil gas, pharmaceutical medical, packaging, logistics and others.
In 2018, the fixed mount barcode scanner segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2025.
Companies Mentioned:
- ZIH Corp
- Cognex Corporation
- Wasp Barcode Technologies
- SATO America, LLC.
- Axicon Auto ID
- Handheld Group
- Datalogic S.p.A.
- Rtscan Technology Limited
- GEIPL- Barcode RFID. SCANDIT
- Honeywell International Inc
- OMRON CORPORATION
- Balluf INC.
- Jadak
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Market Overview
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 North America Surfactant Market, By Type
7 North America Surfactant Market, By Origin
8 North America Surfactant Market, By Application
9 North America Surfactant Market, By Geography
10 North America Surfactant Market, Company Landscape
11 Company Profiles
