

Downing ONE VCT plc LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86 4 July 2018 Issue of Equity



The Directors of Downing ONE VCT plc further announce an allotment on 4 July 2018 of Ordinary Shares of 1p each ('Ordinary Shares') pursuant to the Top-Up Offer for Subscription dated 4 April 2018 ('Downing ONE Top-Up Offer') as follows:



37,607 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 88.78p.



Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 10 July 2018.



Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 134,373,795 Ordinary Shares.



