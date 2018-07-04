Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract signed between Cerenis Therapeutics and Gilbert Dupont, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at 29th June 2018:

Number of shares: 85,656

Cash balance in the liquidity account: 90,256.69

As a reminder, in the last half-year report, at 29th December 2017, the liquidity account stood as follows:

Number of shares: 67,029

Cash balance in the liquidity account: 121,432.52

About Cerenis: www.cerenis.com

CERENIS Therapeutics is an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative lipid metabolism therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, and HDL platform technologies. HDL is the primary mediator of the reverse lipid transport, or RLT, the only natural pathway by which excess lipids are removed from arteries and transported to the liver for elimination from the body.

In addition to advancing HDL technologies for drug delivery, CERENIS is developing a portfolio of lipid metabolism therapies, including HDL mimetics for patients with genetic HDL deficiency, as well as drugs which increase HDL for patients with a low number of HDL particles to treat atherosclerosis and associated metabolic diseases including Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steato-Hepatitis (NASH). CERENIS is well positioned to become one of the leaders in the HDL therapeutic market, with a broad portfolio of programs in development.

