The Global Payment Platform Mobilum Announces Technical Partnership with cryptoGEEKS

GIBRALTAR, 4 July, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Mobilum the global payment processing platform has announced that it will partnering with blockchain IT solution group cryptoGEEKS. The partnership comes ahead of Mobilum's token generation event and will see the two work closely together to increase development on Mobilum's platform.

Mobilum, the digital payment platform and token, has revealed the partnership with cryptoGEEKS ahead of its release later this year. The Mobilum platform allows users to pay with cryptocurrency using their phones at point of sales, just as they would regular fiat currency. This partnership sees Mobilum working with cryptoGEEKS in order to further develop and maintain the Mobilum platform.

As technical blockchain advisors, cryptoGEEKS will be steering the Mobilum project to ensure the most effective implementation of blockchain technologies, allowing the platform to reach its full potential.

cryptoGEEKS, founded by Loui Mercieca and Malcolm Cauchi, is a dedicated blockchain solution service provider. cryptoGEEKS will be providing its technical assistance to Mobilum, advising the project on the best way forward in developing their platform.

As part of the partnership, Loui Mercieca will be joining the business as Mobilum's Lead Blockchain Architect. Mercieca will be creating, developing and advising all of the blockchain integration for Mobilum, allowing the platform to grow with the guidance of an experienced team member.

"Loui joining the Mobilum team is something that we are very excited about" said Wojciech Kaszycki, Founder and CEO of Mobilum. "His work within CryptoGeeks projects, as well as his blockchain architectural prowess means that we know the Mobilum platform will be guided by a seasoned blockchain architect"

Wojciech went on to say;

"This partnership will greatly benefit the work that we do at Mobilum, working together with CryptoGeeks, we know that we are forging a relationship that will see the Mobilum platform develop even further, whilst maintaining and improving the high quality standards we already have in place."

The partnership begins with immediate effect and further updates to the Mobilum platform are expected in the near future.

About cryptoGEEKS

cryptoGEEKS is an IT solutions group focusing on enterprise solutions, specialising in technical consultation and bespoke blockchain development. As a Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) consultation and development group, it provides a 360 service for clients and was founded in 2017, Estonia. For more information about cryptoGEEKS visit https://www.cryptogeeks.eu

About Mobilum

Mobilum is a payment processing platform which enables real-time cryptocurrency payments at points of sale using customers existing debit or credit card. Mobilum platform consists of the Mobilum Smart Contract powered by MBM token and the Mobilum Wallet, the mobile application. Together they create a unique technological solution which allows users to make & receive payments in currency of their choice. Mobilum connects fiat & crypto currencies in real-time, decreasing the total cost of each transaction and guaranteeing the most favourable execution. For more information about Mobilum, visit https://mobilum.com