The "Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ by the following Product Groups/Segments:

Screen Print Equipment (Manual Screen Print Equipment, Semiautomatic Screen Print Equipment, Automatic Screen Print Equipment)

Placement Equipment Market (High-Speed Placement Equipment, Medium Speed Placement Equipment, Low-Speed Placement Equipment)

Soldering Equipment (Reflow Oven, Wave Oven)

Cleaning Equipment

Inspection Equipment (Optical Inspection Equipment, X-Ray Inspection Equipment, Laser Inspection Equipment)

Repair and Rework Equipment (Manual Repair and Rework Equipment, Semiautomatic Repair and Rework Equipment)



The report profiles 69 companies including many key and niche players such as:

ASM Assembly Systems GmbH Co. KG (Germany)

CyberOptics Corporation (US)

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (US)

Fuji Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Glenbrook Technologies, Inc. (US)

Heller Industries, Inc. (US)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

Hitachi High Technologies Corporation (Japan)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (US)

Juki Corporation (Japan)

Koh Young Technology, Inc. (South Korea)

Kulicke Soffa Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

Mycronic AB (Sweden)

Naprotek, Inc. (US)

Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium)

Nordson DAGE (UK)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

Orbotech, Ltd. (Israel)

Saki Corporation (Japan)

Teradyne, Inc. (US)

Universal Instruments Corporation (US)

Viscom AG (Germany)

YXLON International GmbH (Germany)

Key Topics Covered

1. Industry Overview

2. Noteworthy Trends Growth Drivers

3. Challenges and Market Restraints

4. The Tech Primer

5. Innovations

6. Product Overview

7. End-User Profile

8. Product Introductions/Launches

9. Recent Industry Activity

10. Focus on Select Key Players

11. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 69 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 85)

The United States (44)

Japan (9)

Europe (23) France (3) Germany (7) The United Kingdom (7) Italy (1) Rest of Europe (5)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

Middle East (1)

