A fund advised by Shareholder Value Management AG, holding 8.93 per cent of Mears Group PLC's (the "Company") issued share capital, has today requisitioned a general meeting of the Company to consider the following ordinary resolutions:

1. The removal of the chairman, Bob Holt.

2. The appointment of a new, independent non-executive director (NED), Andy Hogarth.

Accordingly, the Company is now required to convene a general meeting within 21 days of the requisition, such meeting to be held not more than 28 days from the date of the notice of meeting.

