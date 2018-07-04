The "Bioinformatics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ by the following Segments:
- Software
- Hardware
- Biocontent
The report profiles 102 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Agilent Technologies (US)
- Dassault Systmes (France)
- ID Business Solutions Ltd. (UK)
- Instem Plc (UK)
- Illumina, Inc. (US)
- Kinexus Bioinformatics Corporation (Canada)
- Nonlinear Dynamics, Ltd. (UK)
- Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd. (India)
- PerkinElmer Inc. (US)
- QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Strand Life Sciences (India)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)
Key Topics Covered
1. Industry Overview
2. A Review of End-Use Markets/Applications
3. Introduction to Bioinformatics
4. Insight Into Bioinformatics Technology
5. Product Innovations/Introductions
6. Recent Industry Activity
7. Focus on Select Players
8. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 102 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 106)
- The United States (64)
- Canada (3)
- Europe (29)
- France (4)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Rest of Europe (12)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
