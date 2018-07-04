The "Bioinformatics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ by the following Segments:

Software

Hardware

Biocontent

The report profiles 102 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Agilent Technologies (US)

Dassault Systmes (France)

ID Business Solutions Ltd. (UK)

Instem Plc (UK)

Illumina, Inc. (US)

Kinexus Bioinformatics Corporation (Canada)

Nonlinear Dynamics, Ltd. (UK)

Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd. (India)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands)

Strand Life Sciences (India)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Key Topics Covered

1. Industry Overview

2. A Review of End-Use Markets/Applications

3. Introduction to Bioinformatics

4. Insight Into Bioinformatics Technology

5. Product Innovations/Introductions

6. Recent Industry Activity

7. Focus on Select Players

8. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 102 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 106)

The United States (64)

Canada (3)

Europe (29) France (4) Germany (7) The United Kingdom (6) Rest of Europe (12)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5d2cmr/global_strategic?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180704005317/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



Related Topics: Bioinformatics