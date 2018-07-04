The "Aircraft Economic Life Summit 2018" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will provide the latest findings for both aviation specialists and for new entrants to commercial aviation.

Highlights

How have Fleet Dynamics changed in the last 5 years?

Why demand will continue to outstrip supply uphold useful lives

The retirement cycle-the stats that matter

How is the increase in widebody lease return being managed

How to keep older aircraft flying what are the issues?

Maintenance costs are becoming more critical in the keep or part out' decision appraisers explain why

Which engine types are in demand and which are falling out of favour

Are import age restrictions changing? If so, how many aircraft are affected what does this mean for economic lives and values

Agenda

08.00 Registration Tea/Coffee

08.45 Chairman's Remarks State of the Industry

09.00 Market Overview Fleet Dynamics in the last 5 years how have views on economic life changed?

10.00 The 'Peak Production' Debate the impact on economic lives

10.45 Refreshment Break

11.15 The Aviation Cycles

12.00 The Secondary Market Presentations

12.45 Luncheon

13.45 Keeping Older Aircraft Flying What are the issues Implications for the Secondary Market?

14.20 Aircraft Values Maintenance Costs Panel Debate

15.10 The Market for Engines and Spares Panel Debate

16.00 Refreshment Break

16.20 Ageing Aircraft Policies Presentations

16.50 The Lessor View Panel Debate

17.30 Summary and Conclusion

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pvtm6h/1_day_aircraft?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180704005338/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



Related Topics: Aircraft