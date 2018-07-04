The "Aircraft Economic Life Summit 2018" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This course will provide the latest findings for both aviation specialists and for new entrants to commercial aviation.
Highlights
- How have Fleet Dynamics changed in the last 5 years?
- Why demand will continue to outstrip supply uphold useful lives
- The retirement cycle-the stats that matter
- How is the increase in widebody lease return being managed
- How to keep older aircraft flying what are the issues?
- Maintenance costs are becoming more critical in the keep or part out' decision appraisers explain why
- Which engine types are in demand and which are falling out of favour
- Are import age restrictions changing? If so, how many aircraft are affected what does this mean for economic lives and values
Agenda
08.00 Registration Tea/Coffee
08.45 Chairman's Remarks State of the Industry
09.00 Market Overview Fleet Dynamics in the last 5 years how have views on economic life changed?
10.00 The 'Peak Production' Debate the impact on economic lives
10.45 Refreshment Break
11.15 The Aviation Cycles
12.00 The Secondary Market Presentations
12.45 Luncheon
13.45 Keeping Older Aircraft Flying What are the issues Implications for the Secondary Market?
14.20 Aircraft Values Maintenance Costs Panel Debate
15.10 The Market for Engines and Spares Panel Debate
16.00 Refreshment Break
16.20 Ageing Aircraft Policies Presentations
16.50 The Lessor View Panel Debate
17.30 Summary and Conclusion
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pvtm6h/1_day_aircraft?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180704005338/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Aircraft