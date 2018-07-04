The "Portugal Data Centre Landscape 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report covering Portugal provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including the following:

The key digital statistics for each Data Centre Country market

The key third party Data Centre Providers Facilities

Data Centre raised floor space forecast from 2018 to 2022

DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2018 to 2022

Data Centre Power Costs (in per kWH)

Data Centre business models (Hosting Cloud, Telecoms Specialized)

Data Centre geographical city clusters

Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2018 to 2022 (in rack space, m2 p/ kW rentals)

The key Data Centre Trends Data Centre Outlook

Key Topics Covered

Summary Box Portuguese Data Centre Summary Data Centre 3rd party Data Centre Providers Facilities in Portuguese Key Portuguese Data Centre Provider Profiles Portuguese Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2018 to 2022) Portuguese Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW (2018 to 2022) Portuguese Data Centre power costs Portuguese Data Centre Business Models Portuguese Data Centre Clusters Portuguese Data Centre Pricing in forecast rack space, m2 space per kW rentals (2018 to 2022) The Key Trends in the Portuguese Data Centre Market Data Centre Outlook

