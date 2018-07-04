The "Spain Data Centre Landscape Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report covering Spain provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers.

Key Topics Covered

Summary Box Spanish Data Centre Summary Data Centre 3rd party Data Centre Providers Facilities in Spanish Key Spanish Data Centre Provider Profiles Spanish Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2018 to 2022) Spanish Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW (2018 to 2022) Spanish Data Centre power costs Spanish Data Centre Business Models Spanish Data Centre Clusters Spanish Data Centre Pricing in forecast rack space, m2 space per kW rentals (2018 to 2022) The Key Trends in the Spanish Data Centre Market Data Centre Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xh3jnn/spain_data_centre?w=4

