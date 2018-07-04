The "France Data Centre Landscape Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report covering France provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers.

Key Topics Covered

Summary Box French Data Centre Summary Data Centre 3rd party Data Centre Providers Facilities in French Key French Data Centre Provider Profiles French Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2018 to 2022) French Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW (2018 to 2022) French Data Centre power costs French Data Centre Business Models French Data Centre Clusters French Data Centre Pricing in forecast rack space, m2 space per kW rentals (2018 to 2022) The Key Trends in the French Data Centre Market Data Centre Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/53mzg5/france_data?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180704005363/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Data Centers