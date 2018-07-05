

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toshiba Machine consolidated the management of its two subsidiaries located in India, TOSHIBA MACHINE (INDIA) PVT. LTD. and TOSHIBA MACHINE (CHENNAI) PRIVATE LIMITED in order to enhance the presence of its products in Indian market.



Toshiba Machine (India) Pvt. Ltd. was established in New Delhi in 2006 and it has been engaged in sales and services of injection molding machines and die-casting machines.



Toshiba Machine (Chennai) Private Limited was founded as a Toshiba Machine's subsidiary after acquiring all shares of L&T Plastics Machinery Limited in September 2012 that used to be a L&T Group company in India and it has been making contributions to the increase of Toshiba Machine Group's share of injection molding machine in Indian market.



