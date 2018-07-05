

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus Defence and Space has appointed Sabine Klauke, 44, Head of Engineering and a member of its Executive Committee as of 1 July 2018. In her new role, she reports to Airbus Defence and Space Chief Executive Officer Dirk Hoke.



Previously, Sabine Klauke was Head of Customer Services Programmes within Airbus. She succeeds Grazia Vittadini, who was recently appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Airbus.



Sabine Klauke joined Airbus in 2002. Over the last 16 years she held various management and executive positions in the commercial aircraft business of the Company, linked to different programmes such as the A380, A350 XWB, A330 and A340. Among others, she was responsible for the improvement of all Airbus Product Development Processes as well as innovation projects for modular industrial design.



