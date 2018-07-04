BurstIQ, Inc.: BurstIQ Wins Prestigious Red Herring Award 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 4, 2018 / BurstIQ, the industry-leading blockchain platform provider for the healthcare industry, announced today that it has won the prestigious Red Herring Top 100 North America award, an honor that places BurstIQ in an elite class of past winners, including Alibaba, Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter, YouTube and others.

The Red Herring Award recognizes the world's most exciting and innovative private technology companies. The winners of the Red Herring Top 10 North America award are chosen from thousands of entrants, whittled down to hundreds chosen to present at the final ceremony in California. Companies are judged by industry experts, insiders, and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy and market penetration.



BurstIQ's commercial success and market leadership have been a direct result of its best-in-class health data platform. The platform-as-a-service combines blockchain technology, Big Data, machine intelligence, and secure data sharing to enable the first and only global, person-centric health data network. The platform allows businesses and people to connect and engage with each other, building new personalized health products, creating new market opportunities, and increasing health access and equity. The platform has been deployed by large health systems, insurers, value-add service providers, unions and pension funds, life science companies, governments, health information exchanges, digital health companies, and many more.

"2018's crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet," said Vieux. "North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here in California, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience.

"What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting-edge sectors," added Vieux. "Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models on show here at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe BurstIQ embodies the drive, skill, and passion on which tech thrives. BurstIQ should be proud of its achievement: the competition was incredibly strong."

"We are incredibly honored and humbled by this honor," said Frank Ricotta, CEO of BurstIQ. "Red Herring is one of the longest-running and most respected merit-based awards in the industry. To be recognized by them is truly a game-changer for us."

BurstIQ will move on to showcase itself at the Red Herring Top 100 Global event in October.

BurstIQ™ is an industry-leading blockchain enablement company, offering enterprise-level blockchain solutions for the health and healthcare industry. The company offers a HIPAA- and GDPR- compliant platform that seamlessly leverages blockchain, advanced security, Big Data capabilities and machine intelligence to enable healthcare businesses and individuals to access, control, monetize and gain insights from their health data. The BurstIQ Ecosystem allows people and businesses to create relationships and transact through a global network of marketplaces for personalized products and services, value-added B2B services, research opportunities, and peer-to-peer networks. The BurstIQ platform and Ecosystem work together to improve the security of health data, reduce healthcare costs, enable new insights and care models, and democratize health through increased global health access, equity and personal empowerment.

