CCM Duopharma Biotech Berhad named Pharmaceutical Company of the Year (Generics) and Halal Pharmaceutical Company of the Year at the 2018 Malaysia Excellence Awards

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CCM Duopharma Biotech Berhad (CCM Duopharma) has been honored with two awards at the annual Frost & Sullivan Malaysia Excellence Awards banquet, held at the Hilton Kuala Lumpur. The two awards CCM Duopharma received include the 2018 Frost & Sullivan Malaysia Pharmaceutical Company of the Year (Generics) and Halal Pharmaceutical Company of the Year.

Ms. Rhenu Bhuller, Partner & Senior-Vice President, Transformational Health, Asia Pacific at Frost & Sullivan noted that CCM Duopharma's focus on best practices coupled with a robust growth strategy, is gaining it a strategic advantage in the region, given the potential of the market.

"The ASEAN healthcare market is predicted to be worth $137 billion in 2025 with opportunities for generic and halal pharmaceuticals and biosimilars due to the need for affordable care that meets the evolving needs of payors and consumers. With the disease profile in the region, areas such as oncology, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes will continue to have high unmet needs," she explained.

The company has also focused on differentiating itself by aligning to the needs of the industry and clients.

"With a vision to support healthcare needs not just today but for the future, CCM Duopharma is working to ensure that Malaysians and consumers in ASEAN can have access to quality, affordable as well as consumer-friendly products. The company is leading the way in the region through its product portfolio, R&D pipeline and partnership strategies," noted Ms. Rhenu Bhuller.

"We are extremely proud to be presented with the 2018 Frost & Sullivan Malaysia Pharmaceutical Company of the Year (Generics) and Halal Pharmaceutical Company of the Year awards from Frost & Sullivan," said Leonard Ariff Abdul Shatar, Group Managing Director of CCM Duopharma Biotech Berhad.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Malaysia Excellence Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.

For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? www.frost.com

About CCM Duopharma Biotech Berhad ("CCM Duopharma")

Duopharma is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of generic drugs and branded healthcare products. It is the leading pharmaceutical manufacturer in Malaysia and a key regional player that offers a wide range of products in the form of tablets, capsules, syrup, oral antibiotic, creams, hemodialysis solution, sterile irrigation solution, sterile powder injectables, small volume injectables, dental cartridges and eye drop preparations.

Its portfolio of products supports wellness for every stage of life from prevention to treatment and cure. It produces over 200 generic drugs, including the award-winning medications such as Omesec and Vascor whilst its Over-The-Counter brands such as Champs, Flavettes, Proviton and Uphamol are well recognized and accepted by consumers in Malaysia and regionally.

It is the first pharmaceutical company to receive the Halal Pharmaceuticals Certification based on the world's first Halal Pharmaceuticals Standard: MS2424:2012 "Halal Pharmaceuticals - General Guidelines" and also listed in the Malaysia Book of Records in 2013.

