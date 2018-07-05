

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY.PK) reported Thursday that its revenues for the first nine months of Fiscal 2018 declined 2.9 percent to 15.53 billion euros from last year's 15.98 billion euros. The negative currency impact was 6.6% due to the weakness of the U.S. dollar and the Brazilian real in particular.



Organic revenue growth was 1.6%, made up of +1.5% for On-site Services and +4.2% for Benefits & Rewards Services.



On a reported basis, On-site Services fell 2.7 percent to 14.91 billion euros, with weak results in education and health care and seniors. This was partly offset by growth in Business & Administrations.



Further, the company maintained its revised objectives for Fiscal 2018.



The company continues to expect to deliver organic revenue growth of between 1% and 1.5%, excluding the 53rd week impact, and an underlying profit margin of around 5.7%.



Sodexo CEO Denis Machuel said, 'Revenues in the third quarter were in line with our revised expectations. On-site Services' organic growth remained soft, as anticipated, and Benefits & Rewards Services improved slightly. Across our services, we have seen particularly strong growth across Asia and Latin America.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX