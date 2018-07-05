-- Record number of switches from Nasdaq First North to the Main Market during 1H 2018 -- Total number of listed companies across Nasdaq Nordic & Baltic exceeded 1000 for the first time Stockholm, July 5, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) welcomed 52 new listings to its Nordic markets* during the first half (1H) of 2018, raising 2.4 billion EUR in capital. Twenty-three of the new listings were on the Main Market, while 29 occurred on Nasdaq's European growth market, Nasdaq First North. "We have experienced a very active first half of the year and it is exciting to note that the Nordic IPO environment remains resilient," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We recently reached 1000 listed companies across our Nordic and Baltic markets, and I am proud that Nasdaq First North maintains its position as the leading financing platform for European small and medium sized companies (SMEs)." Eight of the new Nordic listings in Q1 and Q2 were switches from Nasdaq First North to the Main Market, beating the previous record of six switches set during the first half 2017. A number of notable new listings also occurred on Nasdaq's Nordic markets during the time period, including Netcompany in Copenhagen, Arion Bank's dual listing in Reykjavik and Stockholm, Kojamo in Finland and Epiroc - the spin-off from Atlas Copco which entered the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market on June 18 with a market cap of 10.6 billion EUR. Nasdaq also sees a continued strong interest from international issuers, with six new listings of non-Nordic companies in 1H 2018. A particular interest can be seen from technology companies, most notably the iGaming sector. Four new listings occurred in this sector during Q1 and Q2, and Nasdaq Nordic is currently the leading European market place for iGaming in terms of number of listed companies (16). "Our pipeline for the second half of 2018 remains solid and I expect a continued interest from advisors and issuers based outside the Nordic countries," said Kostyál. "As long as the current environment remains favourable, I expect a busy fall where we look forward to welcoming a number of well-known brands combined with a continued inflow of smaller growth companies." 1H 2018 Nasdaq Nordic Listings Statistics** Main Market Nasdaq First North -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total New Listings (incl. switches)*** 23 29 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Public Offerings 13 23 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Switches from Nasdaq First North 8 - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Switches from non-Nasdaq markets -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company spin-offs 1 - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Listing, no offering 1 6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital Raised (Million EUR) 1939.2 539.9 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Largest IPOs (capital raised, million EUR) Kojamo Oyj (483) - Helsinki Netcompany Group A/S (416) - Copenhagen Cibus Nordic Real Estate A (311) Stockholm -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sectors with most listings Health Care Industrials Finacials -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1H 2018 Nasdaq Stockholm Listings Statistics** Main Market Nasdaq First North ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total New Listings (incl. switches)*** 15 19 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Public Offerings 5 14 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Switches from Nasdaq First North**** 8 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Switches from non-Nasdaq markets - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company spin-offs 1 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Listing, no offering 1 5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital Raised (Million EUR) 384.7 470.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Largest IPOs (capital raised, million EUR) Cibus Nordic Real Estate A (311) Bygghemma group First AB (138) Calliditas Therapeutics AB (71) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sectors with most listings Health Care Industrials Consumer Services ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- *Main Markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. **Data Source: Nasdaq Nordic, Econ & Stat Research ***Includes IPOs, listings with no offerings, company spin-offs as well as switches from non-Nasdaq Markets ****Includes switches from Nasdaq First North to the Main Market About Nasdaq First North Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is currently regulated as an alternative marketplace, but will be regulated as a multilateral trading facility effective January 3, 2018). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------