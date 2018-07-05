Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, July 4
To: Company Announcements
Date:5 July 2018
Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
Subject: Director Declaration
LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
In accordance with the requirement of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited announces that Ms Sally-Ann Farnon, a non-executive director, has informed the Company that on 29 June 2018 she was appointed to the Board of Bailiwick Investments Limited which is listed on The international Stock Exchange ("TISE").
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Mike Nokes
Tel: 07883 078002
Fax: 01481 745186