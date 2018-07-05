Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Director Declaration

To: Company Announcements

Date:5 July 2018

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: Director Declaration

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

In accordance with the requirement of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited announces that Ms Sally-Ann Farnon, a non-executive director, has informed the Company that on 29 June 2018 she was appointed to the Board of Bailiwick Investments Limited which is listed on The international Stock Exchange ("TISE").

All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Mike Nokes

Tel: 07883 078002

Fax: 01481 745186

