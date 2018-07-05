Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded EPC assignment for 25 MW Biomass Power Plant Project for North Negros Biopower Inc. in the Philippines

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 5 July 2018 09:00 (EEST)

North Negros Biopower Inc. (NNBP) has awarded Pöyry with the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) assignment for the 25 MW Biomass Power Plant located in Northern Negros, Philippines. The assignment includes the design, procurement of all components, construction, erection and commissioning and testing of the entire power plant project. The power plant will be fuelled with sugar cane trash, a residual biomass remaining on the fields after the sugar cane has been harvested.

NNBP is a Philippine company registered with the Department of Energy and with extensive experience in developing renewable energy projects in the Philippines, such as solar power and biomass power plants.

"Pöyry is very active in the bioenergy sector around the world, but especially in the Philippines. With our deep knowledge of the challenges involved in implementing bioenergy projects, we are excited to be a part of the realisation of the NNBP project" says Pöyry's Peter Heinzelmann, Senior Vice President, Contracting, Energy Business Group.

"We are proud that NNBP has seen great value in our unique EPC+ System Methodology, an approach which provides full transparency to the client throughout the project execution and the sharing in any savings from the agreed ceiling price at the close-out of the project. We continue to see great interest in our EPC+ approach as an alternative to the traditional EPC implementation approach, particularly in the bioenergy sector," says Richard Pinnock, President of Pöyry's Energy Business Group and member of Pöyry's Group Executive Committee.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order will be recognised within the Energy Business Group order stock in H1/2018.

Additional information:

Richard Pinnock

President Energy Business Group and member of the Group Executive Committee

Tel. +41 76 356 2410

Peter Heinzelmann

Senior Vice President Contracting, Energy Business Group

Tel. +41 76 356 20 36

Did you know? Pöyry has developed a unique and fully transparent approach to execute EPC projects together with the client and has successfully implemented EPC projects using this approach in Brazil, the Philippines and Thailand.

