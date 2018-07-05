RoodMicrotec N.V.: RoodMicrotec reports its strongest first half-year sales in 7 years

Zwolle, 05th July 2018

First half 2018 sales increased by 17 percent to 6.8M€ compared to first half 2017

Significant increases in Test Operations and Supply Chain Management units

Industrial sector grows by 17 percent compared to the same period in the previous year

RoodMicrotec N.V., the leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, increased its half year sales by 17 percent year-on-year due to its strong ordering intake, especially in the areas Test Operations and Supply Chain Management. Within the markets, RoodMicrotec raised its sales in the industrial sector by 17 percent and in the automotive sector by 14 percent compared to the year before. The order backlog continues to be strong.

"The continued double-digit growth is very encouraging for the future business within RoodMicrotec. Our strategy to move more into long term engagements with our customers is shown to be successful with significant increases in both Test Operations and Supply Chain Management. The cyclical decrease in Qualification and Failure Analysis is an effect of a major increase last year in combination with customer projects now moving in an early industrialization phase", says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec.

RoodMicrotec has decided to merge the Test Engineering unit into the Test Operations unit, since Test Engineering is a supporting function enabling future tests to be performed in Test Operations. Failure & Technology Analysis and Qualification & Reliability Investigations have been merged into the new Qualification & Failure Analysis unit, since they are part of the accredited laboratory and also perform services in these areas.

Sales by business unit in the first half of 2018 compared to first half of 2017:

(x € 1,000) HY1 2018 HY1 2017 Change Test Operations * 3,316 2,202 +51% Supply Chain Management 1,460 1,162 +26% Qualification & Failure Analysis * 2,067 2,468 -16% TOTAL 6,843 5,832 +17%

* Test Engineering maintained its sales compared to the first half of 2017 whereas both Failure & Technology Analysis and Qualification & Reliability Investigations showed a negative change due to cyclical reasons.

Outlook

RoodMicrotec expects a continuing revenue increase over the next years and projects the revenue in 2020 to be approximately EUR 18 million. The results will continue to improve and the company expects to report yearly positive net result.

Financial agenda

02 August 2018 Publication interim report 2018 02 August 2018 Conference call for press and analysts 10 January 2019 Publication (preliminary) annual sales figures 2018 14 March 2019 Publication (preliminary) annual figures 2018 14 March 2019 Conference call for press and analysts 04 April 2019 Publication annual report 2018 23 May 2019 Annual general meeting of shareholders 24 May 2019 Annual bondholders meeting 04 July 2019 Publication sales figures first half 2019 01 August 2019 Publication interim report 2019 01 August 2019 Conference call for press and analysts

About RoodMicrotec

With more than 45 years' experience as an independent value-added service provider in the area of micro and optoelectronics, RoodMicrotec offers Fabless Companies, OEMs and other companies a one-stop shop proposition. With its powerful solutions RoodMicrotec has built up a strong position in Europe.

Our services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability/space, automotive, telecommunications, healthcare, industrial and electronics sectors.

Our integrated quality management system is based on international DIN EN ISO 9001:2015 standards. In addition, our quality management is broadly consistent with the Automotive Specification ISO/TS 16949. The company also has an accredited laboratory for test activities and qualification to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard.

Its value-added services include (eXtended) supply chain management and total manufacturing solutions with partners, failure & technology analysis, qualification & burn-in, test & product engineering, production test (including device programming and end-of-line service), ESD/ESDFOS assessment & training and quality & reliability consulting.

RoodMicrotec has branches in Germany (Dresden, Nördlingen, Stuttgart), United Kingdom (Bath) and the Netherlands (Zwolle).

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com (https://www.roodmicrotec.com)

This press release is published in English, Dutch and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.

This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.The company's managing director and CEO Martin Sallenhag, is responsible for arranging for the release of this document on behalf of RoodMicrotec.

RoodMicrotec Revenue 1st half 2018-E (http://hugin.info/130789/R/2203334/854859.pdf)



