

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - EasyJet (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) reported passengers of 7,901,285 for June 2018, up 2.3% from last year. Load Factor was 95.4%, up 0.5 percentage points from last year. There were 1,263 cancellations in June 2018 equivalent to approximately 2.7 ppts of planned capacity and up on the 213 experienced in June 2017. Around 900 were due to French and Italian industrial action with a further 150 arising from ATC restrictions and adverse weather conditions.



For the rolling 12 months ending June 2018, passengers were up 6.6% to 83,273,673 while load factor increased 1.5 percentage points to 93.5%.



