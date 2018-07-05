

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation held steady in June, in line with expectations, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.7 percent year-over-year in June, the same rate of increase as in May.



The price increase of airline tickets and package holidays abroad eased in June and his had a downward effect on the rise in consumer prices.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, slowed to 1.7 percent in June from 1.9 percent in the previous month. The expected inflation was 1.8 percent.



