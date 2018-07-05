

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY.PK, ABF.L) reported Thursday that group revenue from continuing businesses for the 40 weeks ended June 23 increased 2 percent from last year on a reported basis and was up 3% at constant currency.



In its trading update, the company said the revenue momentum of the first half continued in the third quarter.



Excluding Sugar, sales growth from continuing businesses was 5% ahead on a reported basis and 6% ahead at constant currency.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects good profit growth in Grocery, Agriculture and Ingredients.



Compared to previous expectation, the company now expects a reduced profit from AB Sugar as a consequence of lower EU sugar prices and an increased profit from Primark driven by higher margins.



As a result, full year outlook for the group is unchanged with progress expected in adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share.



