

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK-based home builder Persimmon Plc. (PSN.L) reported that its total revenues for the first six months of 2018 were 1.84 billion pounds, 5% higher than last year. Housing revenues for the first six months of 1.74 billion pounds were 5% higher than the prior year with new housing legal completion volumes increasing by 278 homes, or 3.6%, to 8,072 homes. The Group's new housing average selling price increased by 1.2% to about 215,800 pounds.



In its trading update covering the period from 1 January 2018 to 30 June 2018, the company said that the Group will continue to focus on building the new homes needed by communities right across the UK. It remains confident in the Group's future prospects.



The value of the Group's total forward sales of new housing at 30 June 2018 of 1.68 billion pounds was 5% higher than last year in addition to the increase of 5% in housing revenues legally completed in the first half. The Group has a strong platform to achieve further growth in the second half. The average selling price of the c.4,900 new homes sold forward into the private sales market was 236,700 pounds, about 2% ahead of the prior year. The Group's new homes sold forward to its housing association partners at 30 June had an average selling price of about 117,600.



The company expects continued improvement in the Group's underlying housing operating margin in the first half of 2018 building on the performance of the Group in the second half of last year.



On 27 February 2018 the Board announced enhanced payments under the Group's Capital Return Plan of 235 pence per share over the next three years. For 2018 an additional payment of 125 pence per share or 389 million pounds was paid to shareholders on 29 March with a further 110 pence per share or 344 million pounds paid on 2 July. This increased commitment raised the total value of the Plan to about 4.07 billion pounds, or 13.00 pounds per share, to be returned to shareholders by the end of 2021. This represents an increase of 110% over the original value of the Plan at launch in 2012.



