

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American Platinum confirmed that its subsidiary, Rustenburg Platinum Mines Limited, has accepted an offer from Royal Bafokeng Platinum to purchase its 33% interest in the Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine joint venture for a total purchase consideration of approximately $135 million. Anglo American Platinum will retain its right to process 50% of the Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine joint venture concentrate for the life of mine, and Royal Bafokeng Platinum will retain its termination right on the remaining 50% of BRPM JV concentrate every five years, with the earliest termination being in August 2022.



The purchase consideration will be used by Anglo American Platinum for capital at its own-managed mines and projects.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX