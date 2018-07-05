

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) reported that it has made a strong start to the year to 31 March 2019, with continued double digit revenue growth and improved profitability. First-quarter like-for-like revenue growth was 10%. Digital revenue grew broadly in line with the Group overall with like-for-like revenue growth of 9% during the quarter.



Lindsley Ruth, Chief Executive Officer, said: 'The year has started well with our continued focus on the customer, digital leadership and sales effectiveness driving strong results across the business. We are making good progress on our initiatives to further simplify the way we operate in order to drive a more efficient and scalable operating model. All this means we are confident of delivering further strong progress in the current financial year.'



