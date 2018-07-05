

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bovis Homes Group Plc. (BVS.L), in its first-half trading update, said it delivered a total of 1,580 completions in the half year, 4 percent higher than last year's 1,512 units, and slightly ahead of expectations.



Of this 1,030 were private units and 550 affordable, compared to last year's 1,140 units and 372 units, respectively.



Total average selling price was about 261,000 pounds, down from 277,400 pounds last year, reflecting the higher contribution from affordable content in the period. Private average selling price in the period was about 335,000 pounds, up from 334,700 pounds last year.



Sales rate for the half was up 8% to 0.52.



Greg Fitzgerald, Group CEO said, 'We expect to deliver a significant step up in profitability for the half year as we start to see the financial benefits from the strategic direction, changes implemented, and specific margin initiatives launched over the past 18 months.'



The company is slated to release first-half results on September 6.



Looking ahead, the company said it is in a strong position to deliver upon expectations for the full year.



For the full year, the company continues to expect affordable to be a similar proportion of total completions as 2017.



The company further said it is making clear progress towards medium term targets including a 23.5% gross margin and 25% return on capital employed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX