

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halfords Group plc (HFD.L), the UK-based retailer of motoring, cycling and leisure products, announced Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Jonny Mason will resign from the company on July 31. He will remain in the business and as a Board director until that date.



It was in late March that the company announced that CFO Mason plans to step down to take up the post of Group Finance Director at Dixons Carphone plc.



The company now said the search for a successor to Mason is ongoing and until that person is in the business the CFO responsibilities will be shared amongst the senior, experienced finance team.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX