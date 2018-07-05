

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) said that it will commence a share repurchase programme of up to US$1 billion in the period to 31 December 2018.



The Programme will be effected in accordance with the terms of the authority granted by shareholders at the 2018 AGM. It is currently intended that any ordinary shares of the Company purchased will be held in treasury.



The Company has entered into an agreement with Citigroup Global Markets Limited to conduct the Programme, which will be implemented in two stages.



The first part of the Programme, under which the maximum aggregate consideration that may be paid for Shares is 350 million pounds, will commence today and end not later than close of dealings on 7 August 2018.



