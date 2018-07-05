

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sinclair Pharma plc (SPH.L) reported that its unaudited sales for the six months ended 30 June 2018 were 21.3 million pounds, (or 21.6 million pounds at constant currency) compared with sales of 20.1 million pounds for the same period in 2017, representing headline growth of 6.0%. Performance of the Group's ex-US business has been encouraging with sales of 20.5 million pounds in the first six months compared to 17.6 million pounds, prior year, representing actual growth of 16.5% and 18.0% on a constant currency basis.



Net debt at 30 June 2018 was 14.8 million pounds (including the 3.6 million pounds EW Healthcare convertible loan announced in February 2018) and in line with the Board's expectations.



Chris Spooner, CEO, said: 'Our first half performance clearly shows that the year is progressing well. Momentum in our ex-US business remains strong with 18% constant currency growth leaving Sinclair well placed to deliver at least mid-teens growth at constant currency for 2018, being the guidance we provided at the time of our full year results. As in 2017, we expect to see sales weighted to the second half of the year.'



Sinclair expects to publish interim results for the 6 month period ended 30 June 2018 in September 2018.



