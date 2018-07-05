sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,31 Euro		+0,012
+4,03 %
WKN: 896745 ISIN: GB0004697420 Ticker-Symbol: JKX 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JKX OIL & GAS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JKX OIL & GAS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JKX OIL & GAS PLC
JKX OIL & GAS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JKX OIL & GAS PLC0,31+4,03 %