

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JKX Oil & Gas Plc. (JKX.L) reported that its average Group production in the first half of 2018 was 8,728 boepd, 1.5% higher than in the first half of 2017.



In Ukraine, gas production in the first half of 2018 was 10.9% lower than in the first half of 2017 partly due to natural decline, while oil production in the first half of 2018 was 7.5% higher than in the first half of 2017 partly due to two successful electrical submersible pump installations. Production of gas and oil was 4.4% and 9.1% higher respectively in the second quarter of 2018 than in the first quarter of 2018 due to the production enhancement programme started in late 2017.



In Russia, Production was 10.6% higher in the first half of 2018 than in the first half of 2017 due to well 25 having been offline in the first half of 2017. Production was 4.4% lower in the second quarter of 2018 than in the first because of declines in wells 20 and 25. To increase gas production it is planned to acidize wells 25 and 27 in July.



The company's half year results will be issued on 30th July 2018.



