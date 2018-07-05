

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) Thursday said its portfolio overall continues to perform in line with expectations.



The long-term investor in infrastructure businesses and assets, in its trading update for the first quarter ended June 30, said that portfolio income totaled 22.2 million pounds in the period, against 20.8 million pounds last year. Non-income cash received reached 1.5 million pounds, compared with 17.7 million pounds a year ago.



In total, portfolio income and non-income cash to support the dividend was 23.7 million pounds, compared to 32.3 million pounds received in the previous quarter to March 31.



The Company said it will pay the final dividend for FY18 of 3.925 pence per share on July 9.



Richard Laing, Chairman of 3i Infrastructure, said, 'The Board is pleased with the performance over the period, and in particular the strong level of income from the portfolio. We are on track to deliver our FY19 target dividend of 8.65 pence per share.'



