Invitation to Telephone Conference Concerning Duni Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2018

Interim report for Duni AB will be disclosed to the media for publication at 7.45 AM CET on Friday 13 July. Telephone conference at 10.00 AM CET.

Telephone conference

The interim report will be presented on Friday, 13 July at 10.00 AM CET at a telephone conference, which can also be followed via the web.

To participate in the telephone conference, please dial +46 8 566 426 90.

To follow the presentation via the web, please visit this link:

http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1777283-1/FA1791D1E43A282E7965F428D4756EF8

Additional information is provided by:

Mats Lindroth, CFO, +46 40 106200

e-mail mats.lindroth@duni.com

Duni is a leading supplier of attractive and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Duni brand is sold in more than 40 markets and enjoys a number one position in Central and Northern Europe. Duni has some 2,400 employees in 23 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE 0000616716.

This information is such that Duni AB (publ) is to publish in accordance with the Swedish Securities Markets Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 5 July 2018 at 09.15 hrs CET.

